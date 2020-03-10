It was 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, but a large group of customers had already arrived as Which Wich Superior Sandwiches geared up for its second day of operation at the Essential Fuels truck stop at the corner of East Overland and Highway 26.

“The opening has been going great and we’ve been crazy busy,” said Adam Gollas, the shop’s operator. “The feedback has been really good. The customers have really liked the grinders and the Philly cheesesteaks.”

Gollas said the menu of readymade sandwiches is available, but customers really like the build-your-own option. Once the customer checks all the available ingredients on a bag, the bag is delivered on a zip line to the production area. He said it’s really fun to watch.

Gollas has an entrepreneurial spirit. He currently operates 24/7 Fitness in Scottsbluff. His family has operated El Charrito in Scottsbluff for the past 40 years. For about 10 of those years, he was the restaurant manager.

Gollas said that since he left the restaurant business, he always wanted to get back into that industry. Then about five years ago, he had his first Whitch Wich while in Colorado. His first thought was that the local area needed one of those shops.

“I especially liked the unique part of the ordering process,” Gollas said. “You can totally customize a bag for a high quality sandwich.”

Back in Scottsbluff, Gollas was contacted by Eric Reichert, a longtime friend. Reichert said he was building a new truck stop called Essential Fuels and asked Gollas if he’d like to open a restaurant at the facility.

After some brainstorming, they both agreed on Whitch Wich. “They’re different and quirky and they’re OK with being quirky,” Gollas said.

Emily Peden, who was taking on hostess duties for Tuesday, said the sandwich shop has “a nice twist. It gives a really cool, new vibe to the Scottsbluff area.”

She also mentioned two of her favorite menu items: the Ultimate BLT sandwich and the Oreo shakes.

“We’re going through lots of bread and other ingredients, so business has been busy so far,” she said.

Whitch Wich Superior Sandwiches is open seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Essential Fuels truck stop, East Overland and Highway 26 in Scottsbluff.