At least a few local seats will have new officials taking office next year.

Nebraska has reached the first filing deadline for those interested in running for public office. Under state statute, incumbents holding public office had until Feb. 18 to register. Non-incumbents must file before the March 2 deadline.

For the Scotts Bluff County Board of Commissioners, Ken Meyer, the current board chairman, is running for another term as a Republican in District IV. Glenn Schleve, a Republican from District II and the board’s vice chairman, chose not to file for another term.

Two seats on the Scottsbluff City Council are also up for new terms. Ray Gonzales, the current mayor, has filed, however, incumbent Scott Shaver did not. Former council member Jordan Colwell has filed as a candidate, along with Robert Franco and Angela Scanlan.

Three candidates have filed for seats on the Scottsbluff School Board. Current Board President Robert Kinsey and incumbent Paul Snyder are joined by candidate Beth Merrigan.

Three incumbents on the Gering School Board have also filed for another term: Richard “Brent” Holliday, Joshua Lacy and BJ Peters.

For the Gering City Council, incumbents seeking another term are Susan Wiedeman in Ward I, Michael Gillen in Ward II and Ben Backus in Ward III and Troy Cowan in Ward IV.

In Minatare, Jonathan Grumbles and Celeste Sanchez have filed for seats on the city council and current Mayor Bob Baldwin is also seeking another term. Minatare School Board candidates include Karol Garduno and Larry Randolph.

In Mitchell, city council candidates will include Angela “Angie” Preston and Tim Schneider. School board candidates who have filed are Brad Helgerson, Dustan Keener, Shawn Fuss and Paul Pieper.

Other candidates filing include Art Steiner and Shaun Hess for the Morrill School Board and Paul Adams for the Morrill Village Board

Joshua Buskirk and Judith Doty have filed for the McGrew Village Board and Mary Agnes Haagensen is running for the Henry Village Board. Running for Melbeta Village Board is Mary Gonzales.

Nebraska’s primary election is scheduled for May 12 and the national election will be on Nov. 3.

