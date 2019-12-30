Does the weather have you feeling a little stir-crazy? Take a hike.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has 15 First Day Hikes planned across the state for New Years Day, including one at Wildcat Hills Recreation Area, as part of a larger effort of the America’s State Parks Alliance. The hikes have been offered at Nebraska parks for the past five years.

The guided hike at Wildcat Hills will begin at 1 p.m. at the Nature Center. People of all ages and activity levels are encouraged to attend, and the course of the hike will be determined by the hikers.

“It depends on the desires of the group,” superintendent Gary Shoemaker said.

A park sticker is required and can be purchased at the Nature Center or online at outdoornebraska.gov. Daily stickers are $6 for residents and $8 for non-residents, while annual passes are $31 and $46 respectively. There is no additional cost to participate. Annual passes can be used at any Nebraska state park or recreation area.

Attendees are encouraged to bring water and dress appropriately for the weather. According to National Weather Service forecasts, Wednesday has a predicted high of 43 degrees. There is a 20 percent chance of precipitation throughout the day.

“We’ll still go on if the trails are snow covered,” Shoemaker said. “We just try to go on the ones with the least amount of snow.”

Hikers will learn about winter wildlife in the area, keeping an eye out for various species, tracks and scat as they go, he said. The Nature Center offers educational programming all year.

“We’re trying to get people out so they realize there are things to do in the winter,” he said. “This really shows what goes on in the winter at Wildcat Hills, as far as animal activity.”

Pets are welcome, but must be on a leash that is no more than 6 feet long. Following the hike, there will be hot chocolate and cookies in the Ponderosa Room at the nature center.

For more information, call the Wildcat Hills Nature Center at 308-436-3777.