SCOTTSBLUFF — Business owners around the area are invited to help welcome the U.S. Nationals Hot Air Balloon Championships to the community.

The Old West Balloon Fest Committee, the Gering Visitors Bureau and the Scotts Bluff Area Visitors Bureau are sponsoring a “Downtown Window Decorating” contest to welcome the pilots, crews, visitors and hot air balloon enthusiasts that will be here Aug. 12-19 for the event.

“The whole purpose of the decorating contest is to welcome everyone to our community,” said Brenda Leisy, director of the Scotts Bluff Area Visitors Bureau. “We’re expecting large crowds and we want them to know we’re glad they’re here.”

The tradition of painting business windows goes back years. Business people have decorated their stores for events like Oregon Trail Days, the county fair, Halloween, Christmas and other special times of the year.

Participation is free and the decoration theme is hot air balloons and ballooning. Business people can choose their own ballooning motif and tailor the design to showcase their business and the national championship event.

“Everyone will have a different idea about what Balloon Fest means to them and we encourage their creativity,” Leisy said. “It could be a memory of the old balloon fest in the1980s or something more contemporary. Either way, decorating your windows is carrying on an old tradition. It’s an extremely easy way to welcome people.”

Windows can be decorated anytime until Aug. 12, the start of the national competition. On Aug. 13, judges will go around the Scottsbluff, Gering, Terrytown and Mitchell communities to pick the window display winners.

Prizes will be awarded in three categories: most hot air balloon thematic, most host community themed windows from local towns, and the best “at night” window display.

The winners will be notified and contest results announced on Aug. 14.

Participating businesses outside of their town’s downtown area should call one of the sponsors so they can be included in the judging process.

“We’re encouraging people to lead the way and send out a big welcome to everyone that will be here for the national balloon competition,” Leisy said.