SCOTTSBLUFF — Investigators with the Western Nebraska Intelligence and Narcotics Group (WING) Task Force arrested five people in a drug trafficking investigation in Scottsbluff.
On Tuesday, investigators from the Nebraska State Patrol, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office, and Scottsbluff Police Department served a search warrant at the Capri Motel, at 2424 Ave. I in Scottsbluff.
During the search, investigators found a total of 25 grams of methamphetamine and arrested five people, according to information released from the Nebraska State Patrol.
Those arrested were:
— Priscilla Camacho, 40, arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine
— Carmen Garza, 44, arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
— Mary Knotts, 52, arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
— Anastacia Red Bear, 24, arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine and an outstanding warrant
— Josephina Gonzalez, 40, arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine
All five were transported and are being held at the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center.