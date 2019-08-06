SCOTTSBLUFF — Investigators with the Western Nebraska Intelligence and Narcotics Group (WING) Task Force arrested five people in a drug trafficking investigation in Scottsbluff.

On Tuesday, investigators from the Nebraska State Patrol, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office, and Scottsbluff Police Department served a search warrant at the Capri Motel, at 2424 Ave. I in Scottsbluff.

During the search, investigators found a total of 25 grams of methamphetamine and arrested five people, according to information released from the Nebraska State Patrol.

Those arrested were:

— Priscilla Camacho, 40, arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine

— Carmen Garza, 44, arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

— Mary Knotts, 52, arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

— Anastacia Red Bear, 24, arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine and an outstanding warrant

— Josephina Gonzalez, 40, arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine

All five were transported and are being held at the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center.

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!