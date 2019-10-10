Winter hits Nebraska Panhandle, bringing several inches of snow

SCOTTSBLUFF — The first snowstorm of the season blew through the Nebraska Panhandle late Wednesday into Thursday, bringing with it blistering winds and frigid temperatures. Panhandle accumulations ranged from two to 9 inches as of Thursday morning.

Snow accumulation reports in Gering and Scottsbluff were 3 to 4 inches. Alliance saw accumulation totals between 2 and 4 inches. Further north, Chadron and Crawford had 7 inches of snow and Whitney had 9 inches. As of Thursday morning, the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne, Wyoming, had not received reports from the Bridgeport, Bayard, Mitchell and Morrill areas.

Meteorologist Brandon Wills with the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne, Wyoming, said the snow is almost done falling.

“By early afternoon, the western counties will see an end to the snow,” Wills said. “By evening time in Dawes County, residents should see a dip in snowfall.”

A couple more inches of snow is expected to fall in the Panhandle as the storm moves through. The temperature is predicted to stay in the low to mid-20s for the rest of Thursday.

As we get into the overnight hours, Wills said the temperatures could drop.

“As the skies clear tonight, the temperature could plummet into the single digits,” he said. “We could see record low temperatures maybe tomorrow morning for the area.”

Factoring in the wind chill, Wills advises the public to dress in layers as they head to work and school Friday morning.

“If they’re going to have kids out in the weather for school, have them dress in several layers,” he said.

Friday morning’s temperatures could range from zero degrees in the Scottsbluff and Gering area, below zero in Kimball and Harrison and in the single digits for Chadron.

While some trees still have their fall leaves, Wills said it is not uncommon to see snow in October.

“It’s not unheard of, but certainly catches people off guard,” Wills said. “The first average snowfall in Scottsbluff is around Halloween, but the earliest recorded snowfall occurred on Sept. 12, 1974.”

The Scottsbluff Police Department also sent out a reminder to residents about snow ordinances. Capt. Tony Straub reminded residents that sidewalks must be cleaned within five hours after the cessation of a storm, unless the storm or fall of snow occurs over the nighttime. In that event, sidewalks are to be cleaned before 8:30 a.m. on the following day. People are also reminded that snow is not to be deposited on city streets or alleys.

In the event of a severe storm, the city has designated snow routes and those routes are available on the city’s website, scottsbluff.org, and alerts will be issued via the media.