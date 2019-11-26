The weather was mild Tuesday despite a winter storm that moved into the area Monday, dumping snow across the Panhandle and thwarting holiday travel plans. It won’t stay mild for long, meteorologists warned.

With a high near 30 degrees and classes across the region canceled, many students donned hats and gloves and headed outside.

“I like the snow,” said 12-year-old Caleb Cored. “This is good snow that you can play in, go sledding and have snowball fights.”

For brothers Anthony, 11, and Bryan Morales, 12, the snow was “a good way to make money,” Anthony said.

They had about 10 houses to clear snow, which was no surprise considering the 5 inches that fell in Scottsbluff and the 8 inches that settled on the ground in Gering, according to reports received by the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.

Meteorologist Jarod Allen said the largest reports came from just north of Kimball, where accumulations up to 13 inches were reported. Harrisburg followed close behind with 11 inches of snow. Near Reddington, 9 inches were observed and 8 inches were reported in Sidney. Dalton saw 7 inches while Bridgeport was close behind with 6.5 inches.

On the other side of the state line, 7 inches were measured east of Torrington.

“It’s a heavy snow,” Martin Rabago said as shoveled his walk. “It’s Nebraska and it’s that time of year.”

Mary Sheffield said she prefers this kind of snow.

“It’s heavy, but it’s not horrible,” she said, as she cleared her sidewalk. “I’d rather it be warm and heavy than cold and frozen.”

Cold and frozen will likely be the case later in the week as another storm moves into the area. The storms will be broken up by warmer weather on Thanksgiving, when highs are expected to be in the mid-30s, Allen said.

“There’s going to be more sun on Thursday, but that’s going to be short lived,” he said.

The high will be near 40 degrees on Friday, dropping significantly in the evening.

“Friday night into Saturday is when the winds will really start to pick up,” Allen said.

Although it is still too soon to tell for sure, the meteorologist said the area will likely see another 2-4 inches of snow with isolated areas seeing more. Combined with the snow that is already on the ground and 30-40 mph wind gusts, travel will once again be treacherous.

“We wouldn’t rule out some isolated gusts up to 50 mph,” he said. “We’re really concerned about blowing snow and visibility.”