A winter weather advisory is expected to stay in effect until tonight as a storm system makes it way through the region.

The advisory, issued by the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, went into effect Monday evening.

Just before noon on Monday, snow was falling in Chadron and Alliance with the system extending northwest to southeast. Scottsbluff began seeing flurries Monday afternoon.

On Monday morning, meteorologist Aviva Braun said the brunt of the storm would hit the valley sometime around 10 p.m. Monday evening.

“The storm looks to be right on track,” meteorologist Andrew Lyons said Monday afternoon.

The Panhandle is forecasted to get between 2-3 inches of snow in most areas before it tapers off tonight into early tomorrow morning, with smaller totals in parts of the North Platte River Basin.

Higher totals of four inches are expected near Chadron. with the Pine Ridge region predicted to see 6-8 inches, according to Braun.

The storm system was already causing issues with travel in areas of Wyoming by Monday afternoon, according to Lyons. Travel impacts are expected to continue even after the snow stops, as strong winds move into the area on Wednesday.

The biggest concern will be reduced visibility, said Braun.

“There will be strong winds out of the southwest on Wednesday,” she said. “We won’t have snow falling, but there will be blowing ground snow.”

Residents will also see freezing temperatures on Wednesday morning with areas near the North Platte River falling to single digits. Other areas can expect temperatures in the low teens.

Those planning to travel in the next few days should keep an eye on road conditions and give themselves extra time to get to their destination. Current road conditions can be found online at 511.nebraska.gov and wyoroad.info. Additionally, both states have 511 apps available to Apple and Android users.