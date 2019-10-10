SCOTTSBLUFF — The first snowstorm of the season blew through the Panhandle late Wednesday into Thursday, bringing with it blistering winds and frigid temperatures. Panhandle accumulations ranged from 2 to 9 inches as of Thursday morning.

Snow accumulation reports in Gering and Scottsbluff were 3 to 4 inches. Alliance saw accumulation totals between 2 and 4 inches. Further north, Chadron and Crawford had reports of 7 inches of snow and Whitney had 9 inches. As of Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne, Wyoming, had not received reports from the Bridgeport, Bayard, Mitchell and Morrill areas.

Meteorologist Brandon Wills with the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne said the snow was almost done falling as of mid-morning Thursday for the southern Panhandle.

“By early afternoon, the western counties will see an end to the snow,” Wills said. “By evening time in Dawes County, residents should see a dip in snowfall.”

A couple more inches of snow was expected to fall in the Panhandle as the storm moved through. The temperature was predicted to stay in the low to mid-20s for the rest of Thursday.

As Nebraska enters into the overnight hours, Wills said the temperatures could drop.

“As the skies clear tonight, the temperature could plummet into the single digits,” he said. “We could see record low temperatures maybe tomorrow morning for the area.”

Factoring in the wind chill, Wills advised the public to dress in layers as they head to work and school Friday morning.

“If they’re going to have kids out in the weather for school, have them dress in several layers,” he said.

Friday morning’s temperatures could range from zero degrees in the Scottsbluff and Gering area, below zero in Kimball and Harrison and in the single digits in Chadron.

As the snow cell reached the northern Panhandle, strong crosswinds limited visibility and made road conditions treacherous.

“The wind has picked up a little bit and the roads are really icy,” said Maria Kling of Rushville.

Kling, who lives about a half a mile from Rushville, said the visibility fluctuated throughout the morning.

“The ground is covered with snow and there are times where you can barely make out where town is and then it clears up a little bit,” she said.

In the valley, residents were busy removing snow from their driveways, sidewalks and vehicles before heading to work and school.

Gianni Green, 10, of Scottsbluff, spent about an hour shoveling snow off her sidewalk and her neighbors’ sidewalk with the help of man’s best friend.

“Sadie is my golden retriever and most of the time, she comes out with me,” Green said. “She loves the snow.”

With Sadie following closely behind Green, she carefully tossed the snow into the yard.

“My mom woke me up and said it snowed, so I got up and shoveled the back yard, too, so my dog can go to the bathroom.”

Green is a fifth-grader at Westmoor Elementary.

Miss Scotts Bluff County Makinzie Gregory was also out early to remove snow from her car before heading to class.

“I don’t like snow nor being cold,” Gregory said. “I didn’t know it was going to snow this bad.”

For Scottsbluff resident Kevin Hill, the snow was a welcomed change in the weather.

“I like the snow,” Hill said. “I was expecting it to accumulate because it was snowing when I went to bed.”

As he started up his snowblower, Hill said he’s experienced snowstorms in July and August, so snow in October was expected.

Guillermo Alfonso and Jose Alfonso also were glad to see the snow on the ground Thursday morning because the weather gave them a break from work.

“We’ve been doing roofs and gutters and we just needed a day off,” Guillermo said.

For Gering resident Roger Closson, the snow provides an opportunity to help others. Closson shoveled snow off his neighbors’ driveway, so they would not fall.

“Years ago, when I was hunting, it was wonderful,” Closson said. “Now, it gives me a reason to get out of the house.”

For Stacy Mitchell, of Gering, she spent a couple hours Thursday morning removing snow. She removed snow from the driveway before dropping her child off at school and then returned to the house and grabbed the snow shovel again.

“This is twice this morning,” she said. “In 40 minutes, it’s already covered back up.”

Mitchell believes this winter will be bad because of how it started.

“It’s too early for snow,” Mitchell said. “Last night it was lightning and I looked outside and there was snow on the ground. This is going to be one heck of a winter if this is how it’s going to start.”

While some trees still have their fall leaves, Wills said it is not uncommon to see snow in October.

“It’s not unheard of, but certainly catches people off guard,” Wills said. “The first average snowfall in Scottsbluff is around Halloween, but the earliest recorded snowfall occurred on Sept. 12, 1974.”

The Scottsbluff Police Department also sent out a reminder to residents about snow ordinances. Capt. Tony Straub reminded residents that sidewalks must be cleaned within five hours after the cessation of a storm, unless the storm or fall of snow occurs over the nighttime. In that event, sidewalks are to be cleaned before 8:30 a.m. on the following day. People are also reminded that snow is not to be deposited on city streets or alleys.

In the event of a severe storm, the city has designated snow routes and those routes are available on the city’s website, scottsbluff.org, and alerts will be issued via the media.