With gifts big and small, Salvation Army raises more than $18,000 during annual bell ringing campaign

Even a small amount of change can make a big difference. That’s what the Salvation Army Bell Ringers Program proves every holiday season as the community donates money to help those in need.

Donations of all sizes drop into the Salvation Army red kettles just before Christmas each year. It was a different note left in one of the kettles that touched the hearts of the volunteers and even brought a few tears.

On one side of a sheet of paper was a crayon drawing, obviously made by a young child. On the back was an unsigned note from who is believed to be the mother.

“He wants to thank your organization for all of the help you give others,” the note read. “He gave all of his money from his money pig.”

Carmen Trevino is the family stabilization manager with Community Partnership of Western Nebraska (CAPWN), the agency that sponsors the bell ringing campaign.

“That note brought tears to my eyes because I thought this child is so selfless,” she said. “I don’t know how much he gave, but to him, it must have been a lot of money. Who knows what his donation will do to help someone else.”

Ninety percent of the donations from the annual bell ringer campaign stay in the community. A portion goes to the Scottsbluff and Gering Police Departments to assist the transient population that might run into an emergency while in the community.

The remainder is used by CAPWN to help with emergency needs like rent, utilities, prescription assistance, gasoline for medical needs and others.

CAPWN has been organizing the Salvation Bell Ringer Program for about the last 19 years. In 2019, approximately 400 volunteers set aside an hour or more to ring. They represented families, professional associations, 4-H groups, schools, church youth groups, Boy Scout troops, individuals and a lot more. Some of them sang Christmas carols or handed out candy canes.

“The volunteers provide their time and without them, there wouldn’t be a program,” Trevino said. “I also want to thank the community at large, because without their donations we wouldn’t be where we are today.”

Some people might not think a handful of change amounts to much, but Trevino said it does. Everything the campaign brings in makes a difference in what they’re able to provide the community.

Trevino said the 2019 campaign was a much bigger success than she initially thought. Thanksgiving was late on the November calendar last year and frigid, strong winds kept volunteers from ringing altogether the first weekend of the campaign.

“I was pretty nervous about what the outcome would be,” Trevino said. “I thought it would be great if we could reach $15,000. We collected $18,104 and fifty-seven cents.”

It will be late October before plans get underway for the next bell ringing campaign. But Trevino will remember a drawing from a young child who gave away his entire money pig.

“If we could all see things through the eyes of a child, it would make quite a difference,” she said.

