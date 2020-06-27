A Wyoming inmate at Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution has been ordered to undergo a mental evaluation at the Wyoming State Hospital in Evanston.

Judge Patrick Korell, judge in Eighth Judicial District Court, issued the order ,filed June 3.

According to court documents, Laziur S. Hanway Jr. on or about Sept. 10, 2019, allegedly attacked another inmate, Christopher Erdington. He is accused of stabbing Erdington with a makeshift in the neck multiple times while Erdington was in the west dining hall at the prison.

The stabbing was caught on video cameras in the dining hall. Hanway was not to be in the dining hall at that time and entered the dining room specifically to attack Erdington from behind, according to court records.

When correction officers pulled Hanway off from Erdington, they recovered the knife which looked like a piece of chain-link fence with cloth and tape to make a handle, then the edge sharpened.

Hanway is charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder, which is punishable by life in prison and $10,000 fine. He is also charged with aggravated assault and battery, punishable by 10 years incarceration, and/or a $10,000 fine.

On March 9, Hanway, who is represented by attorney Eric Joseph Palen, from Glendo, made a motion to transfer trial venue, which was denied by Korell on March 30. Also, on March 16, Hanway waived a speedy trial.

His jury trial was set to begin July 20.

Hanway was in prison for stabbing to death two people in Lander in 2011. He had pled guilty to those charges in 2013 in Ninth Judicial Court in Lander.