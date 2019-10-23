WNAC classes offer art for teens

While work is being done upstairs to prepare for the West Nebraska Arts Center’s annual fundraiser, a new class is being offered downstairs for teenagers.

The WNAC offers an after-school program for students in grades first through sixth, however, there was nothing for students in middle and high school until recently, WNAC Director Michele Denton said. A recent gift from the family of Charlotte Edwards changed that and made it possible for The Ed Wards Project to get started.

Every second and fourth Wednesday of the month, from 4-5:30 p.m., students in seventh through 12th grade can take part in an open studio class taught by local artist Donna Thompson. Thompson, who helped start the after-school program, said the goal of the class is to give students work with many different mediums to explore and experiment with art.

“Right now, we are working with watercolors,” Thompson said. “Last month we worked with acrylics and self portraits.”

The class size is small, but “the after-school program started small and now there is a waiting list,” Denton said.

“I like art,” Bluffs Middle School student Kyla Cleays said as she prepared for the Wednesday art class. “She (Thompson) helps out and teaches stuff about watercolors, like wet on wet and wet on dry.”

A Mitchell student Avalon Medina joined Cleays in the Ed Wards class, she said, “We get to learn a lot of cool stuff.”

Students learn techniques, work on their art and even spend time upstairs looking at other artists' work.

“The more art you look at, the more you expand your knowledge and appreciation for art,” Thompson said. “You also grow as an artist.”

One of the goals is to encourage the students to enter their art in the spring Visionary show, which highlights the art of students in grades 7-12.

Students have been coming twice a month since the project began in September and the project will run through April, Thompson said. They will take a break in December and May. The project is designed so students can attend every session or just a few. Each class costs $10 for WNAC members and $17 for non-members.

The Ed Wards Project is made possible through a generous donation from Art and Jacklyne Locke in honor of Jacklyne’s mother, artist Charlotte Edwards.

Edwards “was a powerhouse in the art world in Nebraska,” Denton said. “She was a lifelong Nebraskan and after retiring, she and her husband moved to Gering.”

As a wildlife artist, she used the pseudonym Ed Wards.

When Denton and Thompson were looking for a name for the project, Charlotte’s pseudonym seemed to fit, Denton said, so the Ed Wards Project was born.

Students wanting more information on the project can call the arts center.

Upstairs the gallery is being prepared for Friday night’s fundraiser. The fundraiser will be from 7-10 p.m. and tickets start at $20.

“We need help to do repairs to the building from hail damage,” Denton said.

For more information on the Ed Wards Project and/or to purchase tickets for the fundraiser call WNAC at 308-632-2226.