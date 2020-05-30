During a temporary closure, the West Nebraska Art Center provided curbside art projects. Now open, WNAC is back to hosting workshops, but they’re still offering ways to get creative at home, too.

"I know it is going to be difficult to get back to any state of normal,” WNAC program manager Steph Coley said. “However, we want to ensure the community that the Arts Center is still here and working hard to create opportunities for people to explore and learn through the arts.”

WNAC is asking locals to “Chalk the Walk.” The contest encourages artists to come up with their best sidewalk chalk design, take a photo and send it to steph@thewnac.com or Michele@thewnac.com.

Entries will be posted on the West Nebraska Art Center Facebook page, where community members can vote for their favorite. The top entry will receive moldable chalk.

As with the other home art projects, WNAC will have supplies available. On June 13, participants can pick up bags containing six pieces of chalk from the Arts Center, 106 E 18th Street. Staff will be wearing masks and gloves to ensure protection for those who pick up chalk.

Entries must be submitted by June 27 and will be judged between June 28 and July 3. The winner will be announced on July 4.

On-site Workshop

Those who dream of creating the next comic book hero can start the process with an upcoming workshop that will take place at WNAC.

“Intro to Comics and Sequential Art” is a six-week course meant to introduce students to sequential art and using it as a way to tell stories. The workshop will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. every Tuesday from June 23 through July 28.

During the first week, students will learn how to make a three panel comic. In the following weeks, they’ll learn the difference between cartooning and fine art, creating a plot and characters and lettering. The result will be an 8-page mini-comic.

The workshop will be led by Matthew D. Rhys, co-founder of Ideal Comics, and Barry Tetz, who is an artist with Ideal Comics.

The cost for the course is $60 for WNAC and $65 for non-members. It includes the supplies, which participants can keep. Space is limited to 20 participants and early registration is encouraged.

For information about this or Chalk the Walk, contact WNAC at 308-632-2226 or send an email to steph@wnac.com. Intro to Comics and Sequential Art and Chalk the Walk are made possible with the support of the Nebraska Arts Council and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment.

Upcoming events and workshops can be found at wnac.com, Coley said.

“There are several possibilities available,” said Coley, adding that she’s excited that new artists may emerge through WNAC’s programming. “There is always room for new students (adults or children) and we would love to foster them as they learn their new passion!”