SCOTTSBLUFF — Study after study has shown that for young minds, art is more than just painting a picture — it can also be an increase in reading scores and problem-solving abilities and a decrease in dropout rates.

The West Nebraska Arts Center’s After School Arts Program encourages art-based learning and organizers say it will have a lasting affect on students who participate.

“Art has many applications,” said WNAC program director Stephanie Coley. “It can really help you grow as a person.”

According to Americans for the Arts, students with high arts participation and low socioeconomic status are five times less likely to drop out of school than peers who don’t have an art education.

Those students are also twice as likely to graduate from college that those who don’t participate in art classes, the organization says.

Additionally, it says that students involved in the arts are three times more likely to win an award for school attendance and four times more likely to be recognized for academic achievement. The benefits of art education can reach beyond graduation, Coley said. For example, she said, art teaches children innovative thinking and critical problem solving skills.

An arts education has been shown to improve students’ ability to reflect and critique themselves, their willingness to experiment and their ability to learn from mistakes, according to the National Drop Out Prevention Center.

According to Americans for the Arts, 72% of business leaders say that creativity is the number one skill they are seeking when hiring.

“We’re helping children prepare for jobs,” Coley said.

Additionally, Coley said, art can have positive impacts on mental health.

“Art is fun and it can release a lot of emotions,” she said.

Registration is open for the program, which uses the Nebraska State Standards for Fine Arts Education as a guide for its curriculum.

It kicks off during National Arts in Education week, with the first day of classes for children in grades one through three being Sept. 9. and continuing every Monday. Students in grades four through six will begin classes on Sept. 10 and attend the program every Tuesday. Classes will take place through March.

“Except December, we don’t do classes in December,” Coley said.

Students must be pre-registered for the entire program.

The cost for the program is $40 a month for WNAC members and $50 a month for non-members. There is a price break available for two or more siblings, making the class $35 for members and $45 for non-members.

The cost can be paid in full or monthly. Those who pre-pay for the entire year will receive one month free.

“We do have scholarships available for those who can’t afford to pay,” said Coley.

Scholarship applications can be found on thewnac.com and must be returned by Sept. 5.

Students in grades one through three will be taught by Larry Delgado and will include projects involving drawing and acrylic painting.

Students in grades four through six will learn from Rodney Clause. His class will also include drawing and acrylic painting, as well as ceramics.

“They’ll be able to use a real pottery wheel,” Coley said.

Throughout the year, students will compile a portfolio of their art. They will have the opportunity to participate in a gallery exhibit during the month of April.

“I’m excited to see what they create,” Coley said.

To register or for more information, visit thewnac.com or call 308-632-2226.