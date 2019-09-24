WNCC acting students take on historical figures

SCOTTSBLUFF — Theater students at Western Nebraska Community College have been learning about historical figures and just how much of a role acting plays in politics.

The students were tasked with presenting an historical speech from a political figure of their choosing in their Acting 1 class. Presentations ranged from a graveside oration from 1916 by Irish revolutionary Patrick Pearse to a plea for help from Chief Joseph, the leader of the Wal-lam-wat-kain band of the Nez Perce Tribe.

“I think it’s an important project because they’re looking at really powerful speakers using really extraordinary words, and I think the power that comes from that is really beneficial to any actor to explore,” instructor Francesca Mintowt-Czyz said.

For the students, it was an exercise in learning how acting can be involved in politics while still maintaining a human factor. Mark Babineau tried to find the difference as he portrayed President Franklin Roosevelt delivering his declaration of war speech to Congress after the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.

“There’s a fine line that you have to hold between being the presidential man that we see, where he’s all calm and collected, but then there’s a bit where he has to be rightfully angry because his own land was attacked,” Babineau said. “People were attacked, and people were killed. He has to find that fine line between being too emotional and too robotic.”

Four of the women in the class chose men to portray for their speeches. Nathan Prohs chose Michelle Obama so that he could stretch himself into the character.

“I wanted to pick someone that someone like me normally wouldn’t have picked,” Prohs said. “So by picking an African-American woman, I wanted to break standards and choose someone unconventional.”

Ariela Collazo chose to portray Jose P. Laurel, the president of the Second Philippine Republic, because she felt that Philippine figures are underrepresented.

“I wanted to focus on what they need and how they were going to build their country and how they were all going to come together,” Collazo said. “They were going through hard times during the integration, and I wanted to talk about how they overcame it and they were able to help each other.”

Jade Cash chose to portray Canadian activist Nellie McClung, who was actually giving a mocking speech about women’s suffrage. Cash said she liked bringing the Canadian perspective to her character.

“There was a lot of learning the difficulties of a speech like that, and how you have to speak when you have an important message that you want to get out like that,” Cash said. “It’s a lot different than doing a regular monologue because when you’re delivering a monologue you can sometimes draw on your own emotions, but when you’re talking from a political standpoint, they can’t draw on their emotions as much. You’re in public, and you’re speaking in front of a big crowd, so it’s a lot more difficult to pull from emotions.”

A side effect of the project was creating a new interest in politics and the world for the students involved.

“The news is always on at our house — 24/7, it’s always there — so I just would tune it out most of the time, but now that I’ve had to do some research into what Michelle was talking about, it definitely has opened my eyes to some political issues,” Prohs said. “So, I think maybe I won’t tune out the news as much as I have in the past.”

The experience caused each student to take a look inside the person they were portraying to find their inspiration. Lamuel Grady said he chose Patrick Henry’s “give me liberty, or give me death” speech because he wanted the most passionate speech he could deliver. “It was my first time having to do research on what I’m talking about, the character I was and everything,” Grady said. “It was different than getting a regular old character script. You’re performing somebody that has given the speech, has gone through it. You’ve got to do a little research and understand that person. ... I don’t know much about politics, but I know about wanting to fight, you know.”