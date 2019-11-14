The Western Nebraska Community College Board of Governors spent time Thursday, Nov. 14, exploring the two presidential finalists as they prepare to name the next systems president.

The board met at the Fairfield Inn in Scottsbluff, beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday, to review and tweak 15 questions for the finalists. As part of their discussion, they brainstormed follow-up questions and decided who would ask each one.

For board chair Lynne Klemke, Thursday’s process is about exploring each candidate’s skillset to fulfill WNCC’s presidential role. Two candidates, Timothy Alvarez and Carmen Simone, have been going through the interview process this week.

“We will be reviewing the candidate’s previous work and exploring candidates’ ideas for future work at WNCC,” she said.

Throughout the hour and a half interview with each candidate, the board looked for specific examples of how the candidate has accomplished a task in previous roles and how they would accomplish them at WNCC. They could not collaborate throughout the interview process, instead keeping notes to discuss as a board later. Another important aspect of the interviews was for the board to see how the candidates engage.

“During the interview, it’s important for the board to see if the candidates can have a conversation with the board, since there will be lots of conversations in the future,” Pam Fisher, Association of Community College Trustees search consultant, said.

Prior to concluding the morning meeting, board member Tom Perkins helped frame the board’s role by sharing the purpose of the community college. The top four purposes are being focused on Career and Technical Education (CTE), transfer education, building community relationships and conducting research related to courses.

“I think it can be hard for some faculty to understand that our top purpose is to focus on CTE,” Perkins said.

Klemke added, “As we engage in this process, we need to go in with the understanding CTE is priority. We need to listen with that filter.”

Alvarez was the first finalist to complete the in-depth interview process, followed by Simone.

After a lunch recess, the board reconvened to review the forum cards from Wednesday and an in-depth ACCT review of each candidate.

With the guidance from Fisher, the board shared what stood out and what concerned them during the candidate interviews. The board also discussed each candidate’s qualifications and potential strengths they bring to WNCC.

For Alvarez, some of the positive remarks from the board included his commitment to serve all students, how he had been a non-traditional student, familiarity with the community and college and his questions for the board about the college’s structure. A con that came up was his response to the board’s question about the president’s board relations.

For Simone, some of the strengths the board identified were her broad work experience in higher education, her understanding of her role as a leader, experience using student success stories to boost enrollment and her ability to make tough decisions. A con that came up was concern about whether she could stand up to staff during conflict.

Klemke shared a comment she recently received from interim president John Harms: “Dr. Harms said to me, ‘We need a healer, but a leader who is accountable.’”

Weighing the feedback from faculty, staff, students and the public, the board will offer one of the finalists the position.

“We hope to select the candidate with the best set of skills to meet the needs of WNCC and its entire service area,” Klemke said.

A candidate had not been selected as of press time.

Comparing the Candidates

Similarities Differences Served as assistant professors Alvarez has a doctorate in educational administration Engaged in community service Simone has a doctorate in chemistry Served as diversity members on higher education councils Alvarez worked at WNCC

as the Vice President for Student Services Began current positions in 2018 Simone has served as a college president for five years; Alvarez has been a president for a year Years in College System: Alvarez 29 years; Simone 27 years