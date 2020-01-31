Western Nebraska Community College’s division of language and fine arts faculty will take the stage for a special faculty recital on Sunday, Feb. 2 at 2 p.m.

Ahead of their performances, Nathaniel Johnson, WNCC band director and music instructor, rehearsed the piece “Sholem-alekhem, rov Fiedman!” with Tami Lippstreu, an adjunct instructor, who accompanied him on the piano.

“‘Sholem-alekhem, rov Fiedman!’ means peace be to you,” Johnson said. “I saw a Youtube video from a former friend and I contacted her and asked her what it was called. I looked it up and I’ve been playing it for a year.”

The faculty decided to organize a recital to showcase the level of talent within the department not only to the students, but also to the community.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve had a faculty recital,” Johnson said. “Now, we have a higher level of talent and there is more interaction between the instrumental and fine arts departments.”

Johnson visited with Patrick Newell, a vocal music instructor, during the 2018-2019 academic year about a recital.

“We talked last year, but we figured it wasn’t time yet with all of the new construction,” Johnson said. “With the beautiful facility and faculty talent, we want our students to hear high quality music and show the community.”

The show will feature various styles of music as faculty vocalists and instrumentalists take the stage. The jazz band will also perform in the recital with their first group performance scheduled for noon on Sunday.

For Tami Lippstreu, an adjunct faculty member, the recital will showcase musical theater as well as classical music pieces.

“The level of talent and proficiency is very high,” Lippstreu said. “Being on stage will be a really different perspective, but I’m excited.”

The recital is free and open to the public. The recital is anticipated to last 1 hour and 30 minutes. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.

