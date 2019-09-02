WNCC gearing up for opening performances in new theater

SCOTTSBLUFF — "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum" will hold a place in Western Nebraska Community College history when the new Judy Chaloupka Theater hosts its first presentation.

The musical will be the first presentation of the theater department, running Nov. 1-3 at the Platte Valley Companies Performing Arts Center.

From a new foyer and box office to new lighting and sound controls to the new stage and backstage areas, the performers and audience will have an upgraded experience for the shows. A shop behind the stage allows for props and sets to be built and painted on site. The sets will be able to be placed on a giant turntable at the center of the stage, providing for quick set changes by simply rotating the turntable rather than carrying different set pieces on and off stage. New dressing rooms provide lighted vanities for applying makeup and hair and come equipped with TV monitors that allow performers to see what’s happening on stage and an intercom so that no cues are missed.

First-year theater instructor Francesca Mintowt-Czyz said she is excited to be beginning her WNCC career in the new facility.

“I am excited to be working in this beautiful new theater alongside some very, very talented people,” she said.

Mintowt-Czyz described the new theater as stunning with new lighting and sound boards to go along with the fresh look.

“It’s really contemporary, very sleek in its design,” she said. “Especially when I was performing in Germany, I was able to perform in some pretty historic venues where you can sense the history. ... Even though this is a new theater, you can still feel all of that here.”

Having a musical comedy such as A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum for the opener is special for an instructor in her first year and a stage in its first year as well.

“For the first show that we’re going to do here to be something that brings such joy makes it all that much better,” Mintowt-Czyz said. “This show will really be a showcase of the talent that we have here. We’ve had a really tough time casting it over the last couple of days. It’s been a lot of fun, and it’s been very exciting.”

The number of people involved in the upcoming musical has Mintowt-Czyz eager to get going.

“The chorus, the choir, varsity choir and the majority of the theater majors are in the show, so you’ve got 30 people that will kind of spread across the length of the stage, doing jazz flairs, doing some jazz hands,” she said. “I can’t wait to see them fill the space.”

Mintowt-Czyz said the new stage is quite wide, giving her a challenge as a designer trying to fill it. She’s up to the challenge and what the future holds for the theater.

“It’s very sensory when you step out on that stage,” she said. “You can feel all of the stories that can be told there — and will be told there.”

