The Western Nebraska Community College theater and music departments will present the fall musical, “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” beginning Friday, Nov. 1 through Sunday, Nov. 3.

The actors went into dress rehearsal Tuesday, Oct. 29 as they make the final preparations for opening curtain. The play tells the comical tale of Pseudolus, a clever slave in Roman times, who tries to scheme his way to freedom by winning the hand of the beautiful, yet dim-witted courtesan, Philia for his master, Hero.

As the story unfolds, mistaken identities, love potions and befuddled old men enter the picture adding to the humor of the show.

“Roman warriors, star-crossed lovers, slaves who want their freedom, what more could you ask for in a musical?” Francesca Mintowt-Czyz, WNCC’s first-year theater instructor and musical director said. “You get all this and more in ‘A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.’ More than 20 actors from the music and theater Departments at WNCC have come together to tell this story, where, through this collaborative rehearsal process, these mad characters are brought to life.”

She said having a musical comedy such as “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” be the opener is special.

“For the first show that we’re going to do here to be something that brings such joy makes it all that much better,” Mintowt-Czyz said. “It’s been a lot of fun, and it’s been very exciting.”

The chorus, choir, varsity choir and several theater majors will play keys roles in the performance.

With opening curtain set for Friday, Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m., the fall musical will be the first official WNCC performance in the new Judy Chaloupka Theater. With a new foyer and box office to new lighting and sound controls as well as a new rotating stage and behind the stage shop, the theater and music department is ready to hit the lights and showcase the talent of their students. Additional showtimes are Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. in the Judy Chaloupka Theater.

Tickets are on sale and are available at the Kelley Bean Box Office in the Platte Valley Companies Performing Arts Center on the Scottsbluff Campus. Ticket prices are $12 for adults and $8 for children 12 and under. The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 3-7 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday or from 2-7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.

Tickets may also be purchased with the WNCC Performing Arts Season Pass. With the season pass, advanced ticket notice and preferred seating to events is available. Pass holders will receive 10 percent off all additional WNCC sponsored Performing Arts events, including speakers and performers from around the region. The Performing Arts Season Pass is available for purchase online at wncc.edu, or by contacting the WNCC Foundation Office at 308-630-6550 or foundation@wncc.edu.