While Western Nebraska Community College faculty and students get a break from classes for spring break, some students are using the week off to make an impact on the local community.

As part of the alternative spring break program, ten students visited the Lakota Lutheran Center in Scottsbluff on Tuesday, March 10 where they served lunch to patrons. Students prepared meat lasagna and garlic bread for visitors the evening before in the college’s kitchen

“We waited until dinner service was over and then the kitchen staff handed over the space,” Megan Wescoat, WNCC student engagement director, said. “We put the lasagna together.”

During the week, the students are provided numerous opportunities to try new activities and gain new skills from learning how to cook, serving people and team building. Wescoat said Tuesday’s event at the Lakota Lutheran Center is always a favorite of the students.

For second year student Connor Moore of Kimball, serving meals is rewarding.

“It’s nice to help people,” Moore said. “There’s a feeling you get when you’re helping others. It’s hard to describe, but I just hope they enjoyed it.”

Deshon Hernandez of Gering, who is in his first year at WNCC, said Tuesday’s meal service allowed him to meet new people.

“I learned about different cultures because people are talking about their diversity and issues they have faced,” Hernandez said. “I like that I got to meet new people I wouldn’t have met otherwise.”

“When we were planning it, we wanted a place for the students serve a meal and it fit into our schedule,” Wescoat said.

Tuesday started early as the students first went shopping with seniors at Co-Op in Scottsbluff. Afterward, they headed to the Lakota Lutheran Center with their bins of lasagna and bread.

“We try to do something for no more than two hours, so they get a taste if they like it and then move on to something else,” Wescoat said.

Lakota Lutheran Pastor Will Voss welcomed the students to the center and expressed his appreciation for their actions.

“They are choosing to make time count with productive service to the community,” Voss said.

Students took turns serving the patrons and handing out drink while also sitting down with them and listening to their stories. While their spring break is filled with various activities, Natasha Selves, a second year student at WNCC, said she liked doing something meaningful for the community.

“To fill my spring break with stuff that means something to others is great,” she said. “My favorite activity was going to Legacy of the Plains because I like history. We got to research women’s suffrage for their exhibit.”

Selves added, “Even though Scottsbluff is a small area, there are a lot of places that need to be helped. It’s humbling to know I made an impact.”

First year student Favour Ogboh of Nigeria was happy to have the opportunity to engage with the elderly in the community.

“Seeing the elderly people makes me happy,” Ogboh said.

Once the service ended, Ogboh said she hopes her peers learned that “helping is very good and when you help other people. you will also get help.”

Students complete three projects a day throughout the Panhandle, which began on Sunday, March 8 and will end on Saturday, March 14. Throughout the week, they will do random acts of kindness and calling donors to thank them for supporting their educational endeavors.