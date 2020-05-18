Woman charged after disturbance involving grandchild

A Scottsbluff woman has been charged after she allegedly tried to remove a child from its home Saturday.

Teresa M. Hernandez, 45, of Scottsbluff, has been charged with committing child abuse, a Class IIIA felony; two counts of assault, a Class I misdemeanor; and resisting arrest, a Class I misdemeanor.

According to an arrest affidavit, police were called to a disturbance at a home in the 1600 block of Tenth Avenue. Arriving officers found two women yelling and young children crying.

Officers observed a woman, identified in court affidavits as Teresa Gonzalez but charged as Teresa Hernandez, “holding a child suspended off the ground by the neck.” Police separated the women and determined that they had been fighting over a child living at the residence.

Police questioned a man who contacted police and his wife. The man told police that someone had come to their home, knocking and banging outside of the home, and when the couple answered the door, they were confronted by Hernandez. The man identified Hernandez as his mother-in-law. She walked into the home and went to a back room of the house, reportedly to check on a child and then tried to take the child from the home.

When the man attempted to prevent her from leaving, he alleged that she began assaulting him and his wife. The woman allegedly grabbed the child, refusing to let go.

During the disturbance, the man alleged that she had punched him and scratched his face. Outside of the home, a fence was knocked over as the parties struggled.

Police observed that the child suffered injuries, including a cut under her left eye and a red abrasion above her left eye. She also complained of pain to her arms.

During the investigation, police found the woman did not have custody of the child and reported she had not been allowed to see the child for about four months. The woman told police that her son-in-law had refused to answer her calls or answer the door. Police determined she did not have permission from the reporting party or any right to be on the property and she was arrested.

Officers reported in the affidavit that the woman allegedly resisted arrest, refusing to comply and described as screaming obscenities and being belligerent toward police.

Hernandez was arraigned on charges Monday. Bond in the case was set at $15,000. She is next scheduled to appear in court on May 22.