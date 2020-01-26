A Minatare woman has been cited on charges after she drove her car through a building east of Scottsbluff Saturday night.
Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman has released that deputies cited Dawn Cline, 45, of Minatare on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of marijuana less than an ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cline suffered non-life threatening injuries as the result of a collision in which her car struck, and drove through, the NebraskaLand Tire facility on Immigrant Trail Drive, near Highway 26. The collision occurred shortly after 10 p.m.
Valley Ambulance, Scottsbluff Fire Department, and Scotts Bluff Rural Fire Department responded with the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's Department.
Overman said that the investigation determined that Cline, driving a 2016 Chevrolet, had been westbound on Highway 26 when the vehicle left the roadway to the left, crossed the median into the eastbound lane and hit a median/intersection sign. The vehicle went airborne for 68 feet before it impacted a ditch and continued for over 300 more feet before colliding with the side of Nebraskaland Tire. The vehicle went completely inside the building.
Cline crawled out of the vehicle and through the sheared tin building wall and she was treated by Valley Ambulance personnel at the scene. Ambulance personnel transported her to Regional West Medical Center, where she was admitted with injuries considered non-life threatening.
Cline’s vehicle and the Nebraskaland Tire building both sustained major damage.
