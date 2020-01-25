A woman has been transported to Regional West Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries after her vehicle drove through a building Saturday night.
Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department and law enforcement responded to the crash at the Nebraskaland Tire facility on Immigrant Trails Road, near Highway 26, east of Scottsbluff, shortly after 10 p.m.
According to scanner traffic, the woman suffered minor injuries.
Additional details weren't yet available as of press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.