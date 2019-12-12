Scottsbluff Police are investigating a collision in which a pedestrian was struck by a car Thursday morning.
At about 5:50 a.m., police responded to the intersection of Fifth Avenue and 20th Street. An elderly woman had been struck by a car as the driver turned at the intersection, according to scanner traffic. The woman was transported to Regional West Medical Center for treatment.
The Star-Herald will update this report as additional details are released.
