A woman has been transported to Regional West Medical Center after a collision near 20th and Broadway.
The driver of a red Dodge Durango SLR collided with the driver of a purple Honda CR-V in the intersection. Following the crash, the driver of the red Dodge traveled over the northeast curb of the intersection, striking First State Bank.
According to scanner traffic, the woman is believed to have suffered a medical condition while driving. Her vehicle struck the First State Bank building.
She was not believed to have suffered any injuries.
Sections of the roadway were closed off as firefighters clear debris.
Valley Ambulance, Scottsbluff Police Department and Scottsbluff Fire were on scene. Ron's Towing and Al's Towing were also on scene.