Women were allowed to vote for the first time 100 years ago

On Nov. 3, millions will pour into the poll booths to cast their votes for the country’s next leaders. For many female voters, voting is just part of being an American — but that wasn’t always the case.

Three months before the general election, the nation will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, which states:

“The right of citizens of the United State to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or any State on account of sex.”

The amendment, passed in 1919 and ratified in 1920, was the result of more than 70 years of hard work. By that point, though, some women had already been voting for 50

years.

Wyoming’s Women

Wyoming wasn’t even a state when legislators granted women the right to vote through the Wyoming Suffrage Act of 1869, making it the first in the world. The bill was introduced by saloonkeeper and legislator William Bright, of South Pass City, which was nearly as big as Cheyenne at the time, according to the Wyoming State Historical Society.

The bill was passed in both houses of Wyoming’s all-male legislature and signed into law on Dec. 10, 1869.

The following September, Louisa Ann Swain, of Laramie, became the first woman to cast a vote in a general election. The passage of the bill also allowed women to serve on juries and hold public office.

Twenty years later, a significant portion of the U.S. House of Representatives opposed making Wyoming a state, due to its female citizens having the right to vote.

“Wyoming was like, not without our women,” Barb Netherland, a local historian, said.

Wyoming stood firm and was granted statehood even with the suffrage law in place. According to the Wyoming State Historical Society, in 1892 the women in the state became the first to vote in a U.S. presidential election.

Around the time the 19th amendment was ratified, voters in Jackson, Wyoming, elected an all-female town council.

Things on the other side of the Nebraska border weren’t as progressive.

Suffrage in Nebraska

In 1881, Erasmus M. Correll of Hebron introduced a bill into the Nebraska House of Representatives that would extend suffrage to women. The measure would need to be voted on by an all-male electorate, and the bill had some issues so Correll let it die.

A month after the first bill, Correll introduced a replacement as a joint resolution. Both efforts were aimed at eliminating the word “male” from the state constitution’s definition of the state electorate, according to History Nebraska.

There was a quiet canvass conducted in the house, which revealed that only 10 members favored the resolution. Correll reminded them that the measure wouldn’t initiate women’s suffrage, but it would take the issue to the voters.

Eventually, the measure was passed by both houses of the Nebraska Legislature.

Suffrage groups began an intense push for change in the state’s constitution and Correll founded the Western’s Woman’s Journal to help boost the campaign. National suffrage leaders visited the state, which hosted both the National Woman Suffrage Association and the American Woman Suffrage Association conventions in Omaha. Susan B. Anthony visited Grand Island to urge voters to support the resolution.

In November 1882, the issue was on the ballot. There were nearly twice as many votes against the measure than those for it, according to History Nebraska.

Surprisingly, many of those against suffrage were women. Pamphlets circulating outlining reasons why women wouldn’t want the responsibility of voting, with one of the main messages being centered around respect for the men in their lives and their opinions.

Rallies, protests, propaganda and debates continued for decades. In 1914, the issue was back on Nebraska’s ballot. It failed again, but by a smaller margin.

Getting the Vote

Suffragists finally got somewhere in 1917, when a measure was passed giving women the municipal vote, according to History Nebraska, but it didn’t last long.

An anti-suffrage group produced a petition to annul the statute. The suffragists fought back, resulting in a two-year court battle and the petition being labeled as “fraudulent.”

By the time the case was settled, the 19th amendment was well on the way to becoming a reality and the statute was no longer necessary.

Wisconsin was the first to ratify the 19th amendment on June 10, 1919. Nebraska became the 14th on August 2, 1919.

“The Nebraska Legislature in 1920 did vote unanimously to ratify the 19th amendment,” local historian Karon Harvey said. “However, there were over 100 women protesting it. A lot of women did not want the right to vote.”

About a year after Nebraska ratified the amendment, Tennesee became the 36th state to do so, officially making the amendment part of the consitution. Even then, even after women began showing up at the polls, some states drug their feet.

“I think it’s interesting that some states didn’t ratify in a timely fashion,” Harvey said.

The final state to ratify the 19th ammendment on March 22, 1984, nearly 115 years after Louisa Anne Swain cast her first vote in Wyoming.