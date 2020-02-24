Workforce development group looking to create opportunities

Recognizing issues within the community and the state, the Together We Grow Workforce Development Group is trying to move forward with a program to help businesses hire and train skilled workers.

The steering committee with representatives from the Oregon Trail Community Foundation, City of Scottsbluff, local businesses and multiple educational facilities is piloting a program that would be similar to a model called Build Dakota. On Friday, Together We Grow gave a presentation to the City of Scottsbluff LB 840 Application Review Committee with an initial request for $500,000 to be set aside for the program. As individual businesses have a need, they would present their case to the LB 840 committee and request funds specific for their business to be paid from that reserve.

“(Businesses) could hire someone at just an entry level, maybe someone who doesn’t know anything about their business, and train them on the job, use (LB 840) money, maybe pay them an hourly wage of $9-10 an hour, use (LB 840) money to supplement that person’s wage while they’re training on the job to where they’ll be able to support their family,” Scottsbluff Economic Development Director Starr Lehl said. “They could use that money to support their family, whether it be a diesel mechanic or maybe it’s a medical job where they’re a CNA and they want to be an LPN, those types of things we can help with. The other way it can help is with signing bonuses. If it’s a doctor that maybe the college is bringing in or it’s a banker that someone is bringing in, we can use that money also as a signing bonus to keep them in the area, then there will be a buy-in from the business because they’re going to commit to that employee, that person.”

As long as the employee stays in the community for five years, the loan would be forgiven. In the event that the individual leaves, it would have to be repaid.

There are seven businesses committed to be a part of a pilot program of sorts to get the ball rolling prior to a full roll-out.

“I think this really comes down to education and getting away from the stigma that a tech degree or skilled labor is a vocational consolation prize,” said Becky Horne, membership and fund coordinator for Oregon Trail Community Foundation. “We’re educating our kids, even in my generation, that a four-year college education is the path for everybody, and that’s led us to the skills gap. ... And it’s not just those skilled jobs that require you to pick up a hammer. It’s those jobs in the healthcare industry. It’s jobs in cosmetology. It’s culinary arts.”

A partnership with Western Nebraska Community College will help target individuals for the program. John Marrin, WNCC interim executive vice president, said the college board is committed to the school’s trade programs and workforce development. He used diesel technicians as an example, saying there are multiple industries in need of these skilled workers and each one is valued at $100,000 to the industry.

“We know of a need for 60 full-time diesel techs right now in the Valley,” Marrin said. “That’s quite a bit if you multiply that times $100,000, and there is a sustainable need of 15 per year. That’s just one industry.”

WNCC Workforce Development Director Doug Mader said the school is a certified test center for the ACT National Career Readiness Certificate, giving an opportunity to assess a student’s readiness for college through real-world applications.

“It’s more along the lines of real-life problems, real things you’re going to see in the workplace,” Mader said. “It’s not geared toward any industry. They’ve mapped it so you can tell success levels of a student or person and what kind of a career they can fit into or what do they need to do fit to be a diesel tech, medical assistant, nurses aid, any of those kinds of careers.”

The LB 840 committee indicated that it would need additional time to iron out details before making a final recommendation on the funding request.