WW II vet, 100, reflects on Veterans Day

“Freedom” was Willard Johnson’s emphatic answer when asked what Veterans Day means to him.

Johnson, a World War II veteran and current resident of the Western Nebraska Veterans Home, recently observed his 100th birthday.

He spoke briefly to his fellow veterans during a Veterans Day program at the vets’ home. He said he could go on for a day about his experiences in the Pacific.

However, he hit two highlights:

“When Japan surrendered on Sept. 2, 1945, I was up in the air as the co-pilot on a cargo ship heading back to base,” he said. “My pilot asked if people would think we were crazy when we said we didn’t have our feet on the ground when Japan surrendered. I told him we’d have some explaining to do.”

The other date Johnson said he’d never forget was Dec. 22, 1945.

“I left Union Station in Denver for my old hometown in eastern Iowa,” he said. “At 4 p.m. in Christmas Eve, I stepped off that train into my wife’s arms. I got home for Christmas.”

Steve Jordan also spoke at the veterans home program. While he didn’t grow up in the local area, his paternal grandfather was a World War I veteran and later farmed sugar beets just outside Minatare. Jordan was enlisted for Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Prior to Monday afternoon’s Veterans Day program, Jordan was speaking with a social studies class at Bluffs Middle School.

“I was an enlisted soldier before I earned my commission,” he said. “I was stationed at Ft. Riley, Kansas, and served on the funeral detail for a lot of the Korean and Vietnam War veterans. I got some real insight from speaking with their families after the service.”

He used that insight later as an officer in the Middle East as he had to sign letters home to family members of his fallen soldiers.

“It’s not only the troops who serve, but it’s also their families,” he said.

When asked by the middle schools what was his favorite deployment, he said it was his deployment home after Iraq.

“When we arrived in Dallas, the fire department welcomed us home with water cannons,” he said. “The Red Hat Ladies had bottles of water and chocolate cookies for us. We were grateful for that after living through 140 degrees in Iraq.”

As of 2018, 18.2 million living veterans have served in at least one war. Two million veterans served during the Korean War. Seven million of them served in both the Vietnam War and during the Persian Gulf campaigns.

Of the more than 16 million veterans who served in World War II, 496,777 were still alive as of 2018.

A historical note: With the end of World War I, Armistice Day was declared on Nov. 11 by President Wilson. In 1954, the day’s name was changed to Veterans Day by President Eisenhower to honor every veteran.

In 1968, Congress passed the Uniform Holidays Bill, moving Veterans Day to the fourth Monday in October, which went into effect in 1971. Most states didn’t recognize the law and continued observing Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

In 1975, President Ford returned Veterans Day to its traditional Nov. 11, where it’s been observed since.

