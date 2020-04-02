WyoBraska Gives, a major fundraiser benefiting a number of area non-profits, has been cancelled.

The event was originally set for May 5, but has cancelled due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an email sent out by the Oregon Trial Community Foundation on Thursday.

The statement said that while the event is completely online, “we want to prevent the eminent insensitivity caused by asking individuals to donate at a time of uncertainty, job loss, and struggling business.”

Organizer Becky Horne said the thing that makes events like WyoBraska gives successful is that they involve every type of donor rather than just philanthropists.

“Those are the people most affected by job insecurity and struggling businesses,” Horne said. “We want to do this when our community is whole.”

The decision was made by the OTCF board of directors, sponsors and staff.

Kirk Hayes, director of marketing at the Holliday Family of Companies, said that as the title sponsor of the event, the business was “heartbroken” but knew postponing was the right thing to do and fully supported the decision.

“There’s the old saying that ‘timing is everything,’ and that’s exactly the case here,” Hayes said. “The timing wasn’t right. In light of everything and the struggles people have right now, asking them to dig down deeper is too much to ask.”

Last year’s WyoBraska Gives raised $477,865 for 106 non-profit organizations, and this year was going to be bigger. During a press conference in January, Horne said they hoped to add another 30-50 non-profits to the list.

“We were the title sponsor last year for the opening event,” Hayes said. “We took so much away from last year that we learned, and this year was just gonna be huge.”

Hayes said that while the staff at the Holliday Family of Businesses can work from home, many businesses can’t have remote operations.

“They have to close their doors because there are no customers,” Hayes said.

Those businesses played an integral role in the success of last year’s event, and now many are struggling to stay afloat.

“We need to worry about them being around after this virus thing subsides,” Hayes said. “We’re concerned and our prayers go out to local businesses and the people that are struggling.”

Although WyoBraska Gives may not be happening anytime soon, Horne said the Foundation is still working to support non-profits.

“We’ve been in communication with United Way to make sure the Community Foundation isn’t duplicating what they’re doing,” Horne said.

OTCF has set their focus on food insecurity.

“We truly believe that’s going to be the most impacted,” Horne said.

The funds will be distributed to non-profits and businesses who’ve stepped up to provide meals to those who are struggling.

Entities that need help and those who would like to donate can contact the foundation at 635-3393 for more information. Donations can also be made online at www.otcf.org.

Horne said they don’t have a time line for when WyoBraska Gives will take place.

“We’re just going to see how this turns out,” she said. “How it impacts the everyday people. It’s so hard to tell, it’s such an uncharted territory.”

Horne said as soon as a new date is selected, non-profits will be notified.

Once everything settles down, “WyoBraska Gives will be back, better than ever and stronger than ever,” Hayes said.