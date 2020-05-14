The Wyoming Air National Guard will perform an “aerial salute” to health care professionals and essential workers on the “the frontlines in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic” on Friday.
The Guard will fly two of its C-130s over each hospital in the state, beginning on Friday morning in Wheatland and ending Friday afternoon in Cheyenne.
The schedule in Eastern Wyoming is as follows:
Platte County Memorial Hospital in Wheatland, 9:15 a.m.
Community Hospital in Torrington, 9:25 a.m.
Niobrara Health and Life Center in Lusk, 9:35 a.m.
