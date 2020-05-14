Flyover photos for 8A

The Nebraska Air National Guard plans to reschedule a flyover in recognition of health care professionals across the state.

 Elise Balin/Star-Herald

The Wyoming Air National Guard will perform an “aerial salute” to health care professionals and essential workers on the “the frontlines in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic” on Friday.

The Guard will fly two of its C-130s over each hospital in the state, beginning on Friday morning in Wheatland and ending Friday afternoon in Cheyenne.

The schedule in Eastern Wyoming is as follows:

Platte County Memorial Hospital in Wheatland, 9:15 a.m.

Community Hospital in Torrington, 9:25 a.m.

Niobrara Health and Life Center in Lusk, 9:35 a.m.

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.