SCOTTSBLUFF — A 12-year-old boy struck by a vehicle Wednesday remains hospitlized after being transferred to a Colorado hospital.
The boy was transferred via air ambulance to Children’s Hospital in Aurora, Colorado, Capt. Tony Straub said Friday.
“He is receiving ongoing treatment for numerous injuries due to the accident on Broadway Wednesday evening,” Straub said.
He is listed in stable condition.
Police cited the man who struck the child with his vehicle. Jacob Gompert, 22, of Bayard, has been cited with charges of Reckless driving, failure to yield to a pedestrian, and no valid registration.
According to information released by police, an investigation showed Gompert had been traveling southbound on Broadway approaching 22nd Street in a pick up truck and was speeding when he struck a 12-old-boy crossing Broadway eastbound on the north sidewalk of 22nd Street.
