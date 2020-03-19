A 24-year-old man has been arrested on allegations he sexually-assaulted a teenage girl.
Kevin Alvarez-Meza, 24, has been charged with first-degree sexual assault, a Class II felony, in Scotts Bluff County Curt.
A warrant for Alvarez-Meza’s arrest had been filed earlier this month. He is accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl between Aug. 1, 2019, and Jan. 31, 2020, according to a complaint.
In an arrest affidavit, a Gering Police officer reports that a 17-year-old girl disclosed to school resource officer that she had been sexually assaulted. The teen was interviewed by a forensic investigator, with a translator available.
The girl lives with relatives in Gering and Alvarez-Meza was identified as a family friend. At some point, she said, the man asked her if she would be his girlfriend and she refused. However, she said, he continued to make advances on her and she told police he threatened her, telling her she was “either going to do ‘it’ the good way or the bad way,” according to the arrest affidavit.
She described an incident to police when she had been left home alone and she alleged the man sexually assaulted her, using force. She told police that she feared the man and that he would cause harm to her or her family.
The man left for South Dakota in late January, she told police, and she told him that she would tell a relative about the sexual assault. She alleged that he threatened her via a social media app and she blocked him. Police obtained a copy of the message via a search warrant, according to the arrest affidavit.
According to the arrest affidavit, an examination showed findings consistent with the girl having experienced a sexual assault.
Alvarez-Meza was arrested in Pennington County, South Dakota, and he is being held on a $500,000 bond. He was arraigned on charges Wednesday and preliminary hearing has been scheduled for March 23.
