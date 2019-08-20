Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's deputies investigated a collision Monday in which a 70-year-old Scottsbluff man suffered injuries.
The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's Department responded to a two-vehicle injury accident on Aug. 19, at approximately 10:13 a.m. at the intersection of Sugar Factory Road and Lake Minatare Road, according to information released by the department.
Investigation at the scene and witness interviews revealed that a 2000 Ford F150 pickup driven by Clifford Walker, 69, of rural Scotts Bluff County, was westbound on Lake Minatare Road. Walker stopped at the stop sign, then proceeded into the intersection, colliding with a northbound 2011 Mazda CX 9 driven by Raymond Schultz, 70, of rural Scottsbluff.
Air Link transported Schultz to Regional West Medical Center, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Walker has been cited on a charge of stop sign violation.
The Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department and Valley Ambulance also responded to assist.