A 20-year-old Scottsbluff man died in a crash on Highway 20 near the border of Dawes County and Sheridan County.
Adam Hack, 20, of Scottsbluff, had been traveling on Highway 20 when he lost control of his vehicle on ice roads and the vehicle rolled. Hawk died in the crash, which occurred at about 10 p.m.
Two passengers in Hawk's vehicle, Roman Pesina,24, and Jacob Schaub, 20, both of Scottsbluff, were injured.
Schaub was transported by Air Link to Regional West Medical Center. Pesina was transported by ambulance to Regional West Medical Center. The extent of their injuries was not known.
Dawes County Attorney Vance Haug, who also acts as coroner, said contributing factors were not yet known and that the investigation into the crash continues.
Chadron Fire and Rescue, Dawes County Sheriff's Office, Nebraska State Patrol and ambulatory transport responded to the crash, Haug said.
