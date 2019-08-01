A 12-year-old boy has been sentenced to probation on charges related to the boy being in possession of a firearm at a Scottsbluff elementary school and threatening others with the weapon.

According to court records, Scotts Bluff County Court Judge James Worden sentenced the boy to 24 months intensive supervised probation, including 60 hours of community service. The boy will serve his probation sentence in a group home and in addition to standard probation conditions, he will also be required to participate in counseling, tutoring, drug testing and at least 60 days of tracking.

Charges against the boy stemmed from a May 13 incident. Police had been called regarding a trespassing at a vacant residence near Lincoln Heights. The owner of the home made contact with a group of youth, ages 12 to 14, in the home and the boy went to the playground of a neighboring school. When police made contact with the group, they were told that the boy had a weapon and it was located on the ground of the playground.

According to the charges filed in a petition in Scotts Bluff County juvenile court, the boy had engaged in contact which, under the circumstance as he believed them to be, constituted a substantial step in a course of conduct intended to culminate in his commission of a crime of causing the death” of another child “intentionally but without premeditation.” Two others were threatened by the child and the child allegedly had stolen the firearm, a 9mm Glock handgun.

The boy admitted to charges of attempted second-degree murder Class II felony; possession of a stolen firearm, a Class IIA felony; terroristic threats, a Class IIA felony; use of a firearm to commit a felony during court proceedings on July 1.