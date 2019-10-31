Youngsters flock to downtowns for trick or treating

The streets of downtown Scottsbluff and Gering were Thursday overrun with ghouls, ghosts and other spooky — and not so spooky — characters.

Among the trick or treators in Scottsbluff was a group of Hellraisers in costumes created by Amanda Palomo.

“They’re completely homemade,” said Palomo, who has spent her free time working on the costumes since Oct. 1.

Each year, Paloma and her grandsons Nicko Aqualla and Josiah Aquallo go all-out for Halloween.

“We pick a theme and then I make the costumes,” Palomo said, adding that she also makes the accessories that go with each costume. “Nothing is purchased except the fabric.”

For Jarod Morgan and his daughter Ava, heading downtown for Halloween was a way to collect candy and people watch.

Morgan, who was dressed like a chicken, said, “It’s cool seeing all the costumes.”

He said they had planned on attending other Halloween events together as well.

At the Gering downtown event, Acacia Campbell, who was trick-or-treating with her sisters Jasmine and Eden, said her favorite candy is the 100 Grand candy bar.

Jasmine Campbell said her favorite thing about Halloween is dressing up. This year she dressed up as an old man for Halloween. She drew inspiration from somebody familiar.

“I was thinking about my grandpa when I picked my costume,” Jasmine Campbell said.

Eden Campbell said she likes dressing up and carving pumpkins.

Beckett Lacy dressed up as her favorite dragon for Halloween. She chose a character from the latest “How to Train Your Dragon” movie.

“I watched the new movie and I really liked it, so I wanted to be Toothless,” Lacy said.

Murphy Baum said he doesn’t have just one favorite thing about Halloween.

“I like trick or treating and I like to go to school in my costume,” Baum said.

This year, he dressed like a Pepsi delivery person. He dressed like one of his heroes.

“I dressed like my daddy,” he said.