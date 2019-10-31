Youngsters flock to downtowns for trick or treating

Amanda Palomo poses for a photo with her grandsons, Josiah and Nicko Aquallo, in the costumes she created during the Trick-or-Treat event in Downtown Scottsbluff on Thursday. Palomo handcrafts costumes for her family every year, clear down to the accessories.
The streets of downtown Scottsbluff and Gering were Thursday overrun with ghouls, ghosts and other spooky — and not so spooky — characters.
Among the trick or treators in Scottsbluff was a group of Hellraisers in costumes created by Amanda Palomo.
“They’re completely homemade,” said Palomo, who has spent her free time working on the costumes since Oct. 1.
Each year, Paloma and her grandsons Nicko Aqualla and Josiah Aquallo go all-out for Halloween.
“We pick a theme and then I make the costumes,” Palomo said, adding that she also makes the accessories that go with each costume. “Nothing is purchased except the fabric.”
1 of 27
A creepy clown hovers behind trick-or-treaters on Thursday evening in Downtown Scottsbluff. The figure towered over the vast majority of those collecting candy, but many children still approached the clown for hugs and photos.
Shelby Hadenfeldt smiles as she hands to a trick-or-treator on Thursday evening outside of Lynne Morgan Boutique in Downtown Scottsbluff. Many downtown businesses had employees outside ready to greet candy-seeking visitors.
Story Time attendees dance and sing during a special spooky version of the event on Thursday at the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library. Following Story Time, the little ones got to trick-or-treat in the library, scoring goodies from volunteers and staff.
Renee Leeling and Stacy Sevier greet trick-or-treators outside Shots on Thursday evening in Downtown Scottsbluff. Businesses throughout the downtown area had candy bowls ready and waiting when trick-or-treators arrived.
A creepy clown hovers behind trick-or-treaters on Thursday evening in Downtown Scottsbluff. The figure towered over the vast majority of those collecting candy, but many children still approached the clown for hugs and photos.
Kamie Stephen/Star-Herald
Kamie Stephen
Dylan Brunz passes out candy to trick-or-treaters at the Western Nebraska Pioneers headquarters in downtown Gering.
JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald
Eden Campbell, dressed as a princess, goes trick-or-treating in downtown Gering on Thursday, Oct. 23.
JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald
Nicholas Kwok, dressed as Captain America, and little dinosaur Ezekiel Kamerzell make their way down 10th Street in Gering while trick-or-treating at downtown Gering businesses.
JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald
Beckett Lacy high fives Western Nebraska Pioneers mascot Hiram while trick-or-treating in downtown Gering on Thursday, Oct. 31.
JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald
Melissa McKean stops to let little Spider-man, Josiah McKean, eat a cookie he received while trick-or-treating in downtown Gering on Friday, Oct. 31.
JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald
Kamie Stephen
Kamie Stephen
Kamie Stephen
Kamie Stephen
Kamie Stephen
Kamie Stephen
Kamie Stephen
Kamie Stephen
Kamie Stephen
Kamie Stephen
Kamie Stephen
Kamie Stephen
Skylar Suhr gives the Western Nebraska Pioneers mascot Hiram a hug while trick or treating in downtown Gering on Thursday, Oct. 31.
JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald
Acacia Campbell runs back to her group after getting candy while trick-or-treating in downtown Gering on Thursday, Oct. 31.
JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald
Shelby Hadenfeldt smiles as she hands to a trick-or-treator on Thursday evening outside of Lynne Morgan Boutique in Downtown Scottsbluff. Many downtown businesses had employees outside ready to greet candy-seeking visitors.
Kamie Stephen/Star-Herald
Jeanie Knudtson, a library volunteer, passes out candy to trick-or-treaters following Story Time on Thursday morning at the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library.
Kamie Stephen/Star-Herald
Story Time attendees dance and sing during a special spooky version of the event on Thursday at the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library. Following Story Time, the little ones got to trick-or-treat in the library, scoring goodies from volunteers and staff.
Kamie Stephen/Star-Herald
Renee Leeling and Stacy Sevier greet trick-or-treators outside Shots on Thursday evening in Downtown Scottsbluff. Businesses throughout the downtown area had candy bowls ready and waiting when trick-or-treators arrived.
Kamie Stephen
Dylan Brunz passes out candy to trick-or-treaters at the Western Nebraska Pioneers headquarters in downtown Gering.
JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald
Melissa McKean stops to let little Spider-man, Josiah McKean, eat a cookie he received while trick-or-treating in downtown Gering on Friday, Oct. 31.
JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald
For Jarod Morgan and his daughter Ava, heading downtown for Halloween was a way to collect candy and people watch.
Morgan, who was dressed like a chicken, said, “It’s cool seeing all the costumes.”
He said they had planned on attending other Halloween events together as well.
At the Gering downtown event, Acacia Campbell, who was trick-or-treating with her sisters Jasmine and Eden, said her favorite candy is the 100 Grand candy bar.
Jasmine Campbell said her favorite thing about Halloween is dressing up. This year she dressed up as an old man for Halloween. She drew inspiration from somebody familiar.
“I was thinking about my grandpa when I picked my costume,” Jasmine Campbell said.
Eden Campbell said she likes dressing up and carving pumpkins.
Beckett Lacy dressed up as her favorite dragon for Halloween. She chose a character from the latest “How to Train Your Dragon” movie.
“I watched the new movie and I really liked it, so I wanted to be Toothless,” Lacy said.
Murphy Baum said he doesn’t have just one favorite thing about Halloween.
“I like trick or treating and I like to go to school in my costume,” Baum said.
This year, he dressed like a Pepsi delivery person. He dressed like one of his heroes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.