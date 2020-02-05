Cheers from more than 40 children filled the house of the Midwest Theater on Monday evening as auditions for “Beauty Lou and the Country Beast” came to a close.

“This doesn’t happen every year,” Ashley Klimpler, of the Missoula Children’s Theatre, said. “But every one of you gets a part.”

Another member of the Missoula staff, Lydia Saurman, joined Klimpler for auditions. During the audition process, aspiring actors and actresses showed off their skills by miming, singing, dancing and reciting lines. The production is part of the Missoula Children’s Theatre program.

At one point, Klimpler stood in front of the students, stomping her feet and waving her hands in the air.

“OK, I want you to act like you’re throwing a fit like this,” Klimpler said, before she began to whine, flail and stomp around.

One by one, a group of young actresses stopped laughing and took turns doing the same. Klimpler and Saurman would give each age group different lines and attitudes to convey as they made their way around the circle of hopeful stars, and many of the children went all out.

The students have been rehearsing since Monday evening in preparation for a public performance at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at the Midwest Theater.

“Beauty Lou and the Country Beast” is a country western adaption of the classic fairy​tale, “Beauty and the Beast.” Beauty Lou sees a miner acting ungrateful at the county fair after he won a blue ribbon for his roses. She tells him he is a beast and wishes that he’d become one.

In a twist of events, Beauty Lou must befriend the Beast to save her family and their farm. It is a story of looking beyond appearances and first impressions, and seeing people for who they truly are.

Tickets for the production are $5 for Midwest Theater members and students and $8 for adults. They can be purchased online at MidwestTheater.com, at the box office at 1707 Broadway or by calling 308-632-4311.

Cast List

Younger Beauty Lou – Addison Anderson

Older Beauty Lou – Madeline Seay

Slim – Maxtin Cashon

Dusty – Brandon Baker

Fleabite Clyde – Hudson DeVos

Imaginary Friend – Sam Martindale

Beast – Landen Murphy

Younger Daughters: Madisyn Murphy, Carlee Hauser, Josie Griess, Carlie Margheim, Ayita Gomez

Older Daughters: Gracia Taffe, Lillyana Abshire, Hayden Hauser, Eowyn Merrigan, Katie Hoevet, Lexxus Thrash, A’Mari Perkins

Country Folk: Behr Ehler, Dash Ehler, Lessly Abshire, Annalysia Ferrin-Birt, Kaysie Horne, Joe Martindale, Kira Campbell, Hayden Chapmans, William Seymour, Raelynn Chapman, Kinnick Iles, Adrian Anguiano, Jaxon Hill-Frederick, Azaria Perez, Jaylee Sarchet

Barnyard Critters: Samuel Devlin, Amelia Griess, Kolter Luce. Liliana Harper, Jamison Spahn, Rosie Harper, Sloane Margheim