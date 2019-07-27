SCOTTSBLUFF — Clouds covered the sky Saturday, July 27, above the Historic Saddle Club as 4-Hers took to the arena for the annual Scotts Bluff County Fair Horse Show.
“We were blessed to not have ungodly hot weather,” Scotts Bluff County Fair horse superintendent Craig Schadwinkel said.
There were 12 different events the 4-Hers could compete in. Many took part in all the events, Schadwinkel said, “which makes for a long day.”
The events included halter, showmanship, Western Pleasure, English Pleasure, speed events, reining, trails and many others.
“I like a lot of friendly competition,” 4-Her Nevaeh Larger said.
Meeting new people is also a great part of the 4-H program and the horse shows, she added.
The other big positive is the horses.
“I love being around the horses,” 4-Her Clara Heldt said.
She competed in English Pleasure, English Equitation, halter and trail.
The number of competitors is about the same as last year, Schadwinkel said.
“There are not as many open horse shows like there used to be,” Schadwinkel said. The more shows, the more participants you will get. “It is hard to find certified (horse) judges in the Panhandle area.”
This year’s judge was Pam Cullen from North Platte.
“She is a former barrel racer and is very knowledgeable about horses, Schadwinkel said.
The competition is held at the Historic Saddle Club instead of the fairgrounds in Mitchell because of the many different events in the large arena.
“We are lucky to have it at the Saddle Club, but the grounds at the fairgrounds are not conducive for the horses and their feet,” Schadwinkel said.