TORRINGTON — As the sun sets on Saturday, the year’s shortest day will give way to it’s longest night. When the sun breaks through the darkness on Sunday morning, it will mark the beginning of longer days and more light.

For the Plainsfolk Community, the winter solstice is a time to reflect on the darkness brought on by sunset and celebrate the light that sunrise will bring with a Yule Gathering.

“We’re going to focus on acknowledging the darkness of this time of year — the need for that slow energy to recuperate and reflect,” said Sandy Harold. “We’ll talk about the things we need to focus on to keep growing and how to shed the things that no longer serve us.”

In 2014, Harold was searching for a sense of community — she craved deeper connections.

“I needed a place to explore more inclusive religious practices,” she said. “There was a need not being met, so I thought, ‘why not me?’”

She began chatting with like-minded people on Facebook, and eventually the group began to meet in person. Those meetings turned into celebratory gatherings, usually around the fire at Harold’s house.

“I opened my fire to the public and since then we’ve been building meaningful relationships with each other and with the land that we’re on,” she said. “It’s really a social lubricant — anybody can sit in front of a fire and talk.”

The group is “eclectic,” Harold said. Some members are established in their religious beliefs, while others are exploring their faith.

During the gatherings, the Plainsfolk discuss their differences and try to learn from one another. Whether attendees want to explore more modern religions, learn about the traditions of their ancestors or just work through obstacles and determine what is important to them, Harold said the gatherings are something anyone could benefit from.

“We create a safe space for people to explore their own religious pathways. It’s not under the guise of any religious structure. It is very individual.”

Harold is a reverend, but says she doesn’t push others toward Christianity. Instead, she encourages deep thinking and self- reflection, guiding them on the path of finding what matters to them.

“We don’t try to direct anybody to any one path,” Harold said. “We try to uncover the path that they’re on.”

Harold feels her purpose is to serve others and helping someone figure out what makes life meaningful for them is one way she can do that.

“You see this wonderful a-ha moment on their face and things start to click,” said Harold. “It shows they find value in the things that they practice. Once a person values themselves and their community, they are like a bright light people can flock to.”

In addition to the work members do to improve as individuals, they also work to improve the communities they call home by volunteering and contributing in whatever way they can.

“We have a lot of people that travel to come here,” Harold said, adding that some gatherings are small and intimate, while others have drawn in upwards of 20 people. “They take whatever they’ve gained back to their community. We encourage them to spread goodness.”

Like so many times before, the community will gather around Harold’s fire on Saturday from 2-6 p.m. at 302 W 26th Ave., and she hopes to see some new faces. The Yule Gathering is family friendly and open to anyone, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own snacks and drinks.

Harold said the atmosphere is relaxed and gatherings usually begin with mingling and small talk. Then, the group will discuss the winter solstice and the changes that occur in nature and within themselves as the cold darkness gives way to the warm light of spring.

“We will hold time and space for people to give offerings in whatever way they choose to,” said Harold.

The gathering will include a Yule log, to which attendees can attach blessings before it is burned by the community.

While the idea of exploring faith and the questions of the universe with strangers could be intimidating, Harold said the Plainsfolk go to great lengths to make newcomers feel welcome — hospitality is something they practice “reverently.”

Anyone who shows up to a gathering is treated like family and all are welcome, regardless of their beliefs or where they are in their journey.

Harold said, “We keep our doors open and our fires lit.”