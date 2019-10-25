Although Riverside Discovery Center always houses unique creatures, it appears that aliens have claimed a spot at the zoo — and they brought a chupacapra.

The extraterrestrial Area 51 attraction is one of many activities at this year’s Spooktacular, although the rest aren’t nearly as scary.

“It’s a really good haunted house this year,” Riverside Discovery Center Executive Director Anthony Mason said. “It’s great for teenagers, young adults or really anyone who wants to have a scary good time.”

The rest of the Spooktacular activities are great for children of all ages, he said.

Now in its 31st year, Spooktacular kicked off last week and Mason said it was well-attended. It will continue daily from 6:30-8 p.m. through Oct. 30.

During Spooktacular, patrons follow a structured route through the zoo that is packed with activities and games.

“There will be prizes at each station,” Mason said. “At the end, they’ll get a cup full of candy.”

Admission for the Spooktacular is $8 per person, with children under 2 getting in for free. Entry into Area 51 is not included in the admission cost, but can be purchased for an additional $5 per person.

Entry into Area 51 is included, however, in the cost of a Spooktacular dinner ticket. On Saturday, Oct. 26, and Wednesday, Oct.30, a chupacabra-themed Mexican dinner will be served up at 5 p.m. and ticket holders can head into the evening’s Spooktacular before anybody else.

Zoo staff members and volunteers will be at the event in various costumes and attendees will receive visits from some of the zoo’s (non-alien) residents, including Quillow the porcupine.

“It’s a great way to spend the evening with your family,” Mason said.

Tickets to the dinner are $20 for adults and $15 for kids. A family pack, which includes two adult and two child tickets, is available for $60.

While people are welcome to just show up for dinner, Mason said seating is limited, so it is best to call the zoo at 308-630-6236 or stop by the gift shop to purchase a ticket.

He noted that the gift shop will be open during Spooktacular.

“The junior zoo keeper vests make a great Halloween costume,” said Mason.

Concessions, such as popcorn and cotton candy, are available to purchase during Spooktacular.