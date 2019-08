HARRISON โ€” A car show fundraiser for the Sioux County High School track project will be held Saturday, Aug. 31, at Sioux County High School.

Registration at 9 a.m., with the show 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

All types of cars welcome. Registration is a $25 donation per vehicle. Drive events will be held throughout the day for different groups.

For more information, contact Cindy Mccumbers for details, 308-631-5097 or ckmccumbers@yahoo.com.