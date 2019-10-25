An AARP Smart Driver Course will be held Oct. 25, 1 to 5 p.m., at Medical Plaza South.
Register for the AARP Smart Driver Course and refresh your driving skills and knowledge of defensive driving, highway designs, limitations and other important tips. The AARP Smart Driver course is specifically designed for drivers age 50 and older.
The course will be held in Room 1202. The cost is $15, AARP members; $20, non members. Please pay onsite and a student workbook will be provided.
Call Shelley Thomas, 308-220-8313, to register.
