ALLIANCE — The 2020 Choice Gas program selection period is set to run from April 10-23. The program allows natural gas customers to choose their supplier and pricing option for the upcoming gas year (June 1-May 31).
ACE, the only community-owned, not-for-profit supplier in the Choice Gas program, is marking its 22nd year in providing competition in the program. Formed and owned by 74 Nebraska communities, including Alliance, ACE participates in the program to ensure competition to lower rates and serves as an advocate for all natural gas customers.
At the direction of the ACE Board, ACE returns money to its member communities. ACE has returned more than $210,989 to Alliance for community betterment use.
