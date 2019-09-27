HARRISON — Agate Fossil Beds National Monument is the place to be on Sept. 28 for National Public Lands Day. This year Agate Fossil Beds National Monument will host activities in the afternoon and evening to foster finding health and wellness in national park settings. Starting at 4 p.m., you can participate in fitness and movement activities like GROOVE Dancing and Tai Chi, learn about an American Indian perspective on the celestial night sky, make your own star ornament, and stargaze with telescopes in the evening. The visitor center will have extended hours beyond the regular 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. summer hours, closing instead at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday.

The National Public Lands Day event at Agate Fossil Beds National Monument (AFBNM) will begin at 4 p.m. with GROOVE Dancing, led by Holly Wade of the Body Shop in Hemingford. Wade says, “GROOVE is a dance experience where we unite in a common move or rhythm, and you do it your unique way. Simple moves, no complex choreography, no right or left. You can’t get it wrong.”

Adults and children of all ages can easily participate.

At 5 p.m., Kim Haas will lead a Tai Chi session. Tai Chi is a Chinese practice that emphasizes gentle movement and fosters balance. Haas has instructed Tai Chi at the Body Shop in Hemingford since 2006.

At 6 p.m., Carol Snow of the Seneca Nation, will present Star Medicine, a program discussing a Native American understanding of the healing powers of Mother Earth and spiritual aspects of Star Medicine. After the talk, Snow will facilitate a session that allows participants to make their own star-themed copper amulets. Her hope is that participants can use these talismans as focal points when practicing deep breathing and mindfulness.

At 7 p.m., Tom Robinson will bring his telescopes to tour visitors around the night sky. Robinson has taught math and science for 21 years at Western Nebraska Community College. Astronomy is his favorite subject to teach.

For all activities, meet at the visitor center. The AFBNM Visitor Center will be open 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept 28.

Snacks and hot cocoa will be served.