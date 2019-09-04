BRIDGEPORT - All Souls Parish Center in Bridgeport will host an animation event for families on Sept. 15.

This event, to be held from 11:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., is intended for families with children from toddlers to teens. The content will be RESET Families. All of their work is around building and strengthening relationships.

Families will work together to define what a family is, define their hopes and create vision statements. Topics will include: Avoiding power struggles, Love Languages, mindfulness, and the importance of spending time together (and how to make that happen).

This event is part of the year-long jubilee events being held to celebrate the 100th Jubilee of All Souls Catholic Church in Bridgeport and Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bayard. It will be hosted by Michelle Keszler.

For more information please call her at 308-279-2405.

Please RSVP to Keszler if you will be attending by noon on Sunday, September 8.