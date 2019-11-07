ALLIANCE - The Alliance Arts Council will begin its 2019-2020 season with a concert experience like no other, combining live vocals with hi tech visuals.

Derik Nelson and family are siblings who will perform fresh 3-part harmony arrangements of 40’s & 50’s jazz standards, 60’s & 70’s pop/rock hits and chart toppers of today.

The Alliance concert is Friday, Nov. 8, 7 p.m. at the Alliance High School Performing Arts Center. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

They deliver their music along with a state of the art light show and an integrated 20 foot video display. Nelson’s interactive “clones” are featured throughout the show on the 5 foot screen video wall. This innovative technical marvel uses the latest in audio/video technology to take audiences on an aural and visual journey through time, space, an impressive array of landscapes, weather conditions, and musical “settings.” You have to attend to appreciate this experience!

Raised in the Pacific Northwest, Derik, Riana and Dalten Nelson’s signature sound features three part harmonies only a family can deliver. They’ve garnered nearly 3 million views on YouTube, and toured over 40 locations across the West Coast to raise money for music education. Nelson has appeared regularly as the lead guitarist on FOX television’s “Glee” among other shows.

Tickets are affordably priced at $10, adult, $9, senior (60) and $5, student. Tickets can now be purchased at Redman’s Shoes or the Carnegie Arts Center in

Alliance. Tickets will also be sold at the door. Season tickets for the entire Alliance Arts Council 2019-2020 season will also be sold at the door prior to the Nelson’s concert.

To learn about Derik Nelson & Family visit their website deriknelson.com or check out their many videos on YouTube. Information is also available at allianceartscouncil.com.