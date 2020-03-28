ALLIEANCE — In order to reduce risk and maintain safe social distancing, the City of Alliance Municipal Building is temporarily closed to proactively prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Although the facility is closed, staff remain available by telephone.
Please call: 308-762-5400 for business needs and your call will be directed to the appropriate department.
The City of Alliance Animal Shelter is temporarily closed. If you need assistance, please contact Animal Control Officer Toni Ravert at 308-762-4955
The City of Alliance Public Works Department is temporarily closed to proactively prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Although the facility is closed, staff remain available by telephone.
Please call: 308-762-1907 for business needs and your call will be directed to the appropriate department.
Your patience and understanding is greatly appreciated.
