The City of Alliance will be hosting a presentation on solar energy and will explain the equipment, net metering and the State Electrical requirements associated with solar generation. Representatives from NMPP Energy will also be in attendance to answer questions of the public.

The session will be held Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 3:30 p.m. with a repeat presentation at 7 p.m. in the Museum Theatre, 908 Yellowstone Ave. The presentations are free and open to anyone interested in solar generation.

Please contact Kirby Bridge, Electric Superintendent at 762-1907 for more information.