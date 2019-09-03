ALLIANCE — The Alliance Public Library’s Adventure Book Club will have a new time, now meeting on the first Friday of each month from 3:30-4:45, starting Friday, Sept. 6 in the community rooms. The book club is open to all students in fourth-eighth grade, and parents are asked to register their child in advance by calling or stopping by the library. The first meeting will be a scavenger hunt that will reveal the first book. The books will be available to check out from the library, as well as on Overdrive as an audiobook.

The club will meet on the first Friday of each month from 3:30-4:45 p.m. until December; in January, the club will meet on the second Friday of the month, due to school schedules. During the first meeting, participants will suggest books for future months. Each book will have an activity to go with it – past activities have included acting out survival scenarios, spy training, breakout boxes and live-action board games. This year, we will be traveling around the universe to experience a variety of cultures as well as fantasy and sci-fi.

For more information, please contact Elaine Connelly Bleisch, children and youth services librarian, at 308-762-1387.