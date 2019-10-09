ALLIANCE — The Alliance Public Library invites adults, ages 18 and over, to “Fall in Love with Autumn Watercolor," utilizing a Skillshare video, on Monday, Oct. 14, and Oct. 21.

The workshop will be from 5-6 p.m. in the Community Room. The Library Foundation will provide watercolor paints, brushes and paper during these sessions of a Skillshare program, divided into two parts. This watercolor video includes autumn trees, leaves, acorns, pumpkins, sunflowers and berries. There is no charge, however, please register at the library circulation desk by Friday, Oct. 11. The class is limited to 12 adults; children who are 12 and older can attend with a parent.

For more information, please contact Cynthia Horn, outreach and adult services librarian, at 308-762-1387.